People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla has acknowledged the lawsuit filed by her colleague Oleksandr Fedienko. This was reported by attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk, who represents the deputy.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the attorney called this another victory for his team.



According to Oleksiy Shevchuk, the case lasted about a year. During this time, Fedienko’s legal team conducted expert analyses, gathered evidence, and sought to prove that Mariana Bezuhla’s public statements about her colleague constituted defamation and insults.

“I don’t understand why we spent a year fighting, arguing, conducting expert analyses, and establishing that her statements are proof that she slandered her colleague,” the attorney stated.

Shevchuk also claims that the information disseminated by Bezuhla could have served as a source of disinformation for the Russian Federation and contributed to destabilizing the situation within Ukraine.

At the same time, according to the attorney, despite the protracted legal battle, Mariana Bezuhla ultimately acknowledged the claim.





Oleksiy Shevchuk also mentioned other cases in which his team represented public figures, including the case of Maryna Khonda against “Trukha,” as well as the legal proceedings involving Oleksandr Fedienko and Mariana Bezuhla.

“This is yet another successful victory for our team. And we win everywhere,” the attorney concluded.

As a reminder, the court ordered Yevhen Pronin to pay journalist Kryukova one hryvnia in compensation for emotional distress.

Lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk won a court case against the “Our Money. Lviv” project.

Lawyer Shevchuk called on Bakhmatov to resign after he insulted a veteran.

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