The municipal utility “Kyivteploenergo” is switching some consumers in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts to backup power sources due to damage to heating mains on bridges caused by a Russian attack on the night of November 17.

The enemy strike damaged the heating networks on the North and South Bridges. Currently, specialists are switching the Kurenivka, Obolon, Osokorky, and Poznyaki neighborhoods to other power sources, where the supply of heating fluid to residential buildings is gradually being restored.

At the same time, residents of these neighborhoods will temporarily have no hot water supply while emergency repair work is underway. Utility workers are inspecting the damaged sections and assessing the scope of repairs needed to restore services as quickly as possible.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

A video of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by the Russian shelling on November 16.

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