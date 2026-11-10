Paton Bridge Is in a State of Disrepair: Expert Warns of Risk of Collapse Following a Missile Strike

The Paton Bridge in Kyiv is in a state of disrepair, so even a single Russian missile strike on its supports or spans could cause the structure to collapse and bring traffic to a complete halt.

“The Paton Bridge is in a state of disrepair, and even a single missile strike on the deck or a support structure would spell the end for that bridge,” he said.

According to the expert, in the event of an enemy strike, individual spans of the bridge could collapse. This would result in a complete shutdown of traffic.

“Right now, this bridge is definitely in a state of disrepair. And any strike on it will completely shut down traffic. The best protection is to create a dome that calculates ballistic trajectories, along with AI-powered turrets that will calculate the target’s ballistic trajectory and strike it,” Gleb noted.

Viktor Gleb also drew attention to the possibility that Russian troops might employ a tactic of systematically destroying bridges in the capital. He compared it to the tactic of targeting military convoys, where the last vehicle is destroyed first, blocking the movement of the rest of the equipment.

“Anyone familiar with military matters who has studied the tactics of war knows that they first target the last tank in a convoy and then destroy the entire convoy… It’s the same here: the upper bridge and the lower bridge are struck first, then all the bridges in the middle are destroyed,” the expert explained.

According to Hleba, in the event of large-scale destruction of the bridges across the Dnipro, pontoon structures and temporary crossings will not be able to fully resolve the problem of transportation links between the left and right banks of Kyiv.

He emphasized that it would take about half a year to build alternative crossings using earthen embankments.

The expert stressed that air defense systems alone are insufficient to protect the bridge. In his view, the structure also required physical engineering reinforcement.

Specifically, this involves repairing special shock absorbers and installing additional structural elements. According to Hleba, a corresponding project already existed, and it could have been implemented in about two years.

“There are these special shock absorbers. If they had been repaired a bit, if a special structure had been built there—the project exists, it could have been done in two years,” the architect added.

This was stated by Viktor Gleba, former deputy chief architect of Kyiv and a member of the Ukrainian Academy of Architecture.

Kyiv has been experiencing serious traffic problems for the second day in a row. On the Northern Bridge heading toward Pochayna, only one lane remains open to traffic, causing massive traffic jams. Cars are barely moving, and public transportation passengers are forced to walk part of the route.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometer-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and bridges across the Dnipro River, with delays on certain sections reaching nearly an hour.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing alternative traffic routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro. The new rules are intended to relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the North Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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