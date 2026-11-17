In Kyiv, the South and North Bridges were damaged following a Russian attack on the night of November 17.

Currently, both bridges are completely closed to traffic.

Traffic on the capital’s other bridges is being managed according to the following rules:

Podil Bridge – traffic from the left bank to the right bank is temporarily restricted for approximately 15 minutes after an air raid alert begins.

The Darnytsia Bridge and the Metro Bridge are open to traffic without restrictions.

The E.O. Paton Bridge operates in a reversible mode: from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – traffic from the left bank to the right; from 4:00 PM to midnight – traffic from the right bank to the left.



Drivers are advised to take current restrictions into account when planning routes through Kyiv and to follow announcements from city authorities.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

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