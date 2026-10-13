On October 14, power outages lasting 4 to 8 hours will take place in the Kyiv region

On October 14, 2026, power rationing schedules will be implemented in the Kyiv region due to the consequences of hostile attacks by the “Russian Federation” on the Ukrainian power grid.

According to DTEK, the restrictions will apply to consumers in all 12 sub-zones of the region. Depending on the specific sub-zone, the total duration of power outages per day will range from 4 to 8 hours. Energy officials are urging residents of the region to use electricity wisely when it is available and to monitor the regional power company’s website for any last-minute changes to the schedules.

Power Outage Schedules for Kyiv Oblast on October 14, 2026

Group 1.1 – from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Groups 1.2, 2.1, and 2.2 – from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Group 3.1 – from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Queue 3.2 – from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM;

Queues 4.1 and 4.2 – from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Queue 5.1 – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

Queue 5.2 – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., from 8:30 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 6.1 – from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, from 8:30 PM to midnight;

Group 6.2 – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Sources: DTEK “Kyiv Regional Power Grids.”

In Kyiv, instead of the usual rotation schedules and sub-rotations for power outages, individual schedules have been introduced for each address.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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