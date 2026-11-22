On the night of November 21–22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, caused a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.

A Russian drone struck a five-story building in Dymer. Apartments on the first through fifth floors of the building were destroyed. A fire broke out after the strike, and rescue workers began evacuating residents. A store was also damaged. The shock wave also affected a nearby kindergarten building. Tkachenko initially reported two people injured. According to him, a teenager sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his arm and was taken to the hospital. A 22-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her foot—medical personnel treated her at the scene.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine provided an update on the extent of the damage. According to rescue workers, the building was destroyed from the first through the fifth floors. Seven people may be trapped under the rubble. At that time, rescuers had already evacuated nine residents from the building, including one child. Another child, born in 2010, was injured and hospitalized.

Units of the State Emergency Service, an emergency medical team, and psychologists are working at the scene. Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society have also joined efforts to assist the victims. Rescue workers are clearing the rubble and searching for people who may still be trapped under the collapsed structures. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Information regarding the number of injured and possible fatalities is being verified. There is also no definitive data yet on all the people who may have been in the building at the time of the strike. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on November 22.

Between November 13 and 20, 2026, 75 criminal offenses related to violations of the laws and customs of war were recorded in the Kyiv region. Two civilians were killed and 13 others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Eight facilities related to warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing infrastructure were also damaged or destroyed.

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital on November 20, seven people were killed and 17 others were wounded.

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