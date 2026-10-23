Emergency power outages in the Kyiv region have been lifted following the Russian attack

Emergency power outages in the Kyiv region, which had been implemented by order of NEC “Ukrenergo,” have been lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

According to energy officials, the Kyiv region is returning to hourly power outage schedules. Residents of the region are advised to stay updated and check the latest information regarding their outage group on the company’s official websites.

Meanwhile, emergency power outages are still ongoing in Kyiv.

Energy officials are urging residents of the region to conserve electricity to reduce the load on the power grid.

This was reported by DTEK.

Previously, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region by order of Ukrenergo.

In Volyn, more than 100,000 customers were left without power due to an attack by the Russian Federation.

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