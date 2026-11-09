In the Kyiv region, a court canceled a contract with a dishonest contractor for the renovation of a high school and the construction of a shelter

The Kyiv Regional Commercial Court granted the claim filed by juvenile prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and ruled to terminate the contract for the reconstruction and expansion of the Myronivsky Academic Lyceum and the construction of a shelter. The contract was valued at over 139.4 million hryvnias.

Prosecutors determined that the contractor was awarded the contract despite having previously been held accountable for falsifying the results of another public procurement.

The procurement for the lyceum’s reconstruction was announced in July 2025. More than 141.3 million hryvnias were allocated for the project, of which nearly 117.8 million hryvnias came from a state budget subsidy and more than 23.5 million hryvnias from the local budget.

Following the results of the bidding on August 18, 2025, a contract worth 139,418,000 hryvnias was signed with the company.

At the same time, back in March 2025, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found this company guilty of anti-competitive concerted actions that led to the distortion of the bidding results. For this, the company was fined 68,000 hryvnias.

Being held liable for such violations within the last three years constitutes a legal basis for denying a participant the right to take part in public procurement.

Despite this, the contractor submitted a certificate stating that it had not been held liable for such violations in the past three years.

The company attempted to appeal the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. The court of first instance initially upheld its position.

However, on September 18, 2025, the Eastern Commercial Court of Appeals upheld the legality of the AMCU’s decision. Subsequently, on November 25, 2025, the Supreme Court left the appellate court’s ruling unchanged.

After that, the company was re-entered into the Register of Violators.

While preparing the lawsuit, the prosecutor’s office received information that the funds under the construction contract had not been transferred and that work had not begun for a long time.

The Kyiv Regional Commercial Court agreed with the prosecutor’s office’s arguments and ruled to terminate the contract for the reconstruction of the Myronivsky Academic Lyceum, including the completion and equipping of the shelter.

The parties’ obligations under the contract are terminated as of the date the court decision becomes final.

Thus, the prosecutor’s office succeeded in terminating a contract worth over 139.4 million hryvnias, which had been concluded with a company previously found guilty of rigging the bidding process.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced the exposure of a scheme through which, according to the investigation, 137.5 million hryvnias could have been embezzled from the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise. Seven people have been named as suspects in the case—a former employee and three current employees of the enterprise, two alleged co-organizers, and the head of a controlled company.

In Kyiv, following a lawsuit filed by the prosecutor’s office, a court revoked the registration of ownership rights to a nonexistent property and the land plot on which the building was allegedly located. This prevented land valued at over 14.5 million hryvnias from being removed from municipal ownership.

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