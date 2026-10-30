Five individuals involved in an alleged fraud scheme will stand trial for attempting to seize the real estate of Academician Mykola Kolbun, who disappeared during the Russian occupation of Bucha in March 2022. The value of his property is estimated at over 18.1 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, Russian military personnel took Kolbun from his home to an unknown location. His whereabouts have not been determined since then.

After the academician’s disappearance, an acquaintance of his—a Russian citizen—allegedly orchestrated a scheme to seize the property. The participants fabricated a story claiming that the man was alive, had been held captive in Belarus, and was later receiving medical treatment in Austria. Acting on his behalf, they communicated with relatives and acquaintances and convinced them that the academician had bequeathed all his property to one of the suspects.

Subsequently, information about the nonexistent will was illegally entered into the Inheritance Registry, and the document itself was forged using specialized equipment.

The plan involved having a court declare the academician’s death in order to settle the estate. However, during the court proceedings, it was revealed that the will had been forged and that illegal entries had been made in the registry.

In addition, one of the defendants is accused of embezzling $20,000 from Kolbun’s home and receiving another $30,000 as a down payment for the future sale of his office space in downtown Kyiv.

Five individuals involved in the case have been notified of the charges against them. The indictment has already been submitted to the court, and the investigation into other possible participants in the scheme is ongoing.

Source: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office (Facebook)

On October 7, the State Bureau of Investigations launched a special operation called “Green Shield” in the forestry sector. Law enforcement officials will expose illegal logging, timber theft, and corruption schemes.

The SBI will report on the results of the “Green Shield” special operation after completing the initial investigative actions.

Previously, the SBI exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

Read us on