Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the electricity supply situation remains difficult in the Yahotyn and Brovary communities in Kyiv Oblast. Utility workers continue to repair damaged facilities but warn of possible prolonged and short-term power outages.

The situation with electricity supply remains difficult in the Yahotyn City Territorial Community in the Boryspil District of Kyiv Oblast.

DTEK reported that power utility workers have already managed to complete a series of repairs and restore power to some consumers, switching them to stabilization schedules.

Schedules have been developed for the community based on a pattern of at least “3 hours with power — 9 hours without power.”

At the same time, Russian troops continue to deliberately target energy facilities. According to the company, some facilities have been struck repeatedly—for the second time this month. In addition, a utility worker’s vehicle was damaged.

“The new damage is complicating efforts to restore power,” DTEK noted.

The company thanked residents for their patience and understanding and assured them that power workers are doing everything possible to restore power to homes.

In the Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast, the power supply situation also remains challenging. According to DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids, constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure are disrupting the power grid and leaving local residents without electricity.

Utility workers are continuing restoration work on damaged facilities. At the same time, residents have been warned that brief power outages may occur during the day while repairs are underway.

“Despite all the difficulties, power utility workers are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible and reconnect all customers. We thank the residents of the Brovary community for their patience and understanding,” the company stated.

DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids explained that due to Russian shelling, the power grid is operating at its limit. Additional outages may occur due to a sharp increase in consumption after power is restored.

“When the power comes back on, everyone immediately turns on their electrical appliances, and such an overload can cause outages,” the utility officials noted.

The company also noted that problems often arise in in-building electrical systems. Homeowners’ associations, housing cooperatives, housing and utility companies, or management companies are responsible for their condition.

If the power goes out in your apartment or building, experts advise taking the following steps:

Check the information on DTEK’s official website or via the chatbot. There, you can find out if there are any load-shedding or emergency power outages in your area. If there are no outages, contact your homeowners’ association, housing cooperative, housing and utilities office, or management company. They should check the condition of the electrical networks directly in your building or residential complex. If the in-building wiring is in good working order, the homeowners’ association should contact the distribution system operator. After that, DTEK’s power engineers will conduct an inspection.

The company emphasizes that following this procedure will help identify the cause of the power outage more quickly. As a result, emergency crews will not waste time inspecting buildings where the problem lies within the internal wiring and will be able to repair serious damage more efficiently.

“This is how you can truly help ensure that power is restored more quickly to those who are eagerly awaiting it,” DTEK concluded.

DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids provided an update on the situation in communities and recommendations for consumers.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2026, power supply restrictions ranging from 1 to 3 rotations will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine.

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy infrastructure.

Russian drones cut power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, damaging homes.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, resulting in power outages in eight regions.

Read us on