Air quality has deteriorated in five communities in the Kyiv region

Air quality has temporarily deteriorated in five towns in the Kyiv region: Ivankiv, Boyarka, Vyshneve, Obukhiv, and Brovary.

"According to observations by monitoring stations, the main pollutant is fine particulate matter. At the same time, the situation is gradually improving, and pollution levels are trending downward. Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter can cause breathing difficulties in older adults, people sensitive to irritants, and children,” the statement reads.

In particular, until the situation improves, experts advise keeping windows closed, avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors, and drinking plenty of water. If you have an air purifier at home, they recommend setting it to the highest setting.

In other settlements in the Kyiv region, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the ambient air were observed.

It is noted that the level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region corresponds to natural background levels.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Air quality in Kyiv has changed dramatically: data as of October 7.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian suicide drone exploded on the roadway of the North Bridge in Kyiv.

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