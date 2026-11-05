In the Kyiv region, a residential building was damaged and a business caught fire as a result of a Russian strike

On November 5, Russian troops launched an attack on the Kyiv region, causing destruction and fires in the Bucha district.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as of 5:00 p.m., the attack damaged a private residential building and caused a fire in a company’s production and warehouse facility. Units of the State Emergency Service have been deployed to respond to the emergency; information regarding casualties is being verified.

Source: 24tv.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, resulting in damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

Two police majors—Oleg Dubetsky and Serhiy Berezhko—died from severe injuries sustained during a Russian strike on their patrol car near Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

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