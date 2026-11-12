A decline in air quality has been detected in the Kyiv region: residents have been warned of the danger

On the morning of Thursday, November 12, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in seven communities in the Kyiv region. In light of this, the regional military administration issued safety recommendations to residents.

Where exactly and why did air quality deteriorate?

According to experts, a temporary deterioration in air quality was detected at seven locations.

These are the following settlements in the Kyiv region:

Ivankiv;

Bila Tserkva;

Boyarka;

Vyshneve;

Obukhiv;

Boryspil;

Brovary.

The Regional State Administration clarified that moderate levels of fine particulate matter were recorded there.

Why and for whom is this situation dangerous?

It is reported that prolonged exposure to such particles can cause breathing difficulties.

The following groups are particularly sensitive to this:

children;

older adults;

people with heightened sensitivity to irritants.

This information is based on a post by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military (State) Administration on Facebook.

Air quality in Kyiv: data as of November 12.

As a reminder, air quality has deteriorated in the Kyiv region—dust has been detected in six settlements.

Previously, it was reported which districts of Kyiv have the best air quality indicators.

On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

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