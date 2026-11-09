Reversible traffic is being implemented on the Paton Bridge in Kyiv

A new traffic management plan with traffic light control will begin testing on the Paton Bridge.

It involves changing the direction of traffic in one of the lanes depending on traffic volume.

Schedule for the reversible lane:

from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. — from the left bank to the right bank;

from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — from the right bank to the left bank.

At the same time, two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times.

The direction of the reversible lane will be indicated by special traffic lights. A green arrow allows traffic, a red cross prohibits entry, and a yellow arrow warns of a change in direction and the need to exit the lane.

If a traffic light is not working, use of the reversible lane is prohibited.

After the trial period, experts will evaluate the effectiveness of the new scheme and adjust the schedule as needed.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration (Telegram)

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the North Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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