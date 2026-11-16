The schedule for alternating traffic on the Paton Bridge in Kyiv has been changed

The operating hours of the reversible lane on the Paton Bridge have been extended.

Traffic is now organized according to the following schedule:

6:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. — from the left bank to the right bank;

4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. — from the right bank to the left.

Drivers are urged to take these changes into account when planning their routes.

Source: Kyiv Patrol Police

The Paton Bridge in Kyiv is in a state of disrepair, so even a single Russian missile strike on its support structure or span could cause the bridge to collapse and bring traffic to a complete halt.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometers-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and crossings over the Dnipro River, with delays on some sections reaching nearly an hour.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing alternative routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro. The new rules are intended to relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

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