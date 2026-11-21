On November 21, public transportation service across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank of the capital resumed in Kyiv. Traffic in this direction was rerouted via Saperno-Slobidska Street. From now on, bus service across the bridge is available in both directions.

Traffic is resuming following restrictions imposed due to damage to the bridge caused by enemy attacks on the capital.

Bus routes 22, 22-TL, and 91 will run from the right bank to the left bank.

“We ask passengers to take into account changes in public transportation schedules and plan their trips in advance,” the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

You can also follow the latest updates on changes to ground public transportation schedules on the official Telegram channel “Traffic Changes | Kyivpastrans.”

This information is reported with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

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