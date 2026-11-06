An additional lane leading to the Right Bank has been opened on the South Bridge in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an additional traffic lane was opened on the South Bridge on November 6 for vehicles traveling from the left bank to the right bank of the Dnipro River. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

From now on, traffic in this direction will use two lanes instead of one, and vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons, as well as ground-based public transportation, are permitted to use the lane. In the opposite direction—from the right bank to the left bank—traffic continues to use a single lane, subject to the previous weight restrictions.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

On October 30, traffic across the South Bridge in Kyiv from the right bank to the left bank had still not resumed, despite earlier promises. During the evening rush hour, residents are forced to cross the bridge on foot or use electric scooters. The trip across the bridge can take up to an hour and a half.

Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv is gradually being restored. Currently, vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons can use it—in a single lane from the left bank to the right bank.

Starting October 30, vehicle traffic across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will gradually resume in Kyiv. Initially, traffic will be permitted in only one lane and limited to vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

During the latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

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