Huge traffic jams have formed on the North Bridge in Kyiv: what's the reason?

Significant traffic jams have formed on the North Bridge in Kyiv, trapping public transportation and private vehicles traveling from the Troieshchyna direction. The cause was chaotic traffic management.

Despite a ban by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, thousands of private cars continue to head toward the bridge, further complicating the situation on the road.

“Dozens of buses carrying thousands of passengers from Troyeshchyna are stuck in a complete gridlock. The buses are taking up to an hour to cross the bridge instead of 10 minutes,” Grechko noted.

He emphasized that despite the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ ban, thousands of private cars continue to head toward the bridge.

According to him, some drivers are hoping that the patrol police will let them through. Some of them are showing various IDs, including those from the prosecutor’s office, the State Emergency Service, the police, and “Ukrzaliznytsia.” Others are trying to argue with law enforcement officers, asking why they aren’t being allowed through, even though traffic was permitted the day before.

He pointed out the inconsistent traffic management on the bridge. According to his observations, the police sometimes open one lane to all vehicles, and other times reserve it exclusively for buses and turn private cars around. This situation, he said, changes approximately every 10 minutes.

“This shouldn’t be happening! Why is the order from Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi being ignored? He clearly stated on Sunday that traffic would be restricted to a single lane and limited to public transportation,” he noted.

At the same time, according to the Waze app for drivers, significant traffic jams have formed, in particular on:

Roman Shukhevych Avenue;

Petro Vershyhora Street;

Mykola Kibalchych Street;

Voskresensky Avenue;

Alisher Navoi Avenue;

Prince Roman Mstislavovich Street;

Brovarsky Avenue;

Naberezhno-Rybalska Road;

Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street;

Petro Sahaidachny Street;

Naberezhne Highway.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Grechko, co-founder of the civic organization “Passengers of Kyiv” and a transportation analyst.



Kyiv is experiencing its second day of traffic gridlock: there is a massive traffic jam on the North Bridge, and passengers are walking.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing backup transit routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River. The new rules are intended to relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the North Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

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