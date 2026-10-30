A fatal fight broke out at the Kyiv train station: two suspects were detained

A 67-year-old man was killed during a fight in an unfinished parking garage on Vokzalna Square in Kyiv. Police have detained two people suspected of his murder.

According to the investigation, the altercation occurred around 9:00 p.m. while the group was drinking alcohol together. Three people got into a fight—a 37-year-old man and his 27-year-old female acquaintance struck the victim numerous times with their hands and feet.

When the attackers realized the man was showing no signs of life, they fled. Law enforcement identified them and took them into custody.

Both suspects have been charged with intentional homicide. They face up to 15 years in prison. The court ordered that they be held in custody without the possibility of bail.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (Facebook)

On July 25 in the Lviv region, a conflict broke out between two groups of vacationers over the playing of songs in Russian. The incident gained widespread attention after posts on social media.