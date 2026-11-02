A protective dome has been created over Kyiv to prevent the control of Shahed drones

A protective “dome” made up of electronic warfare (EW) systems was created over Kyiv to prevent the Russians from remotely controlling “Shahed” drones. To this end, hundreds of locations throughout the city were equipped with antennas and specialized equipment. The operation lasted several weeks and involved the military, government agencies, and manufacturers of EW equipment.

In Ukraine, not only is there a war on the front lines, but also a struggle to ensure the safety of cities. One of the key aspects of this struggle is protection against Russian drones, which can attack civilian infrastructure and pose a threat to people. According to him, the goal of the operation was to create a protective “dome” of electronic warfare equipment over Kyiv. It was intended to prevent the Russian military from remotely controlling the “Shahed” drones via radio communication.

How the Russians Control “Shaheds” Remotely

One of the technologies the Russian military uses to remotely control drones is MESH radio communication. It allows data to be transmitted between devices via a radio network. As Serhiy “Flash” explained, a Russian operator can control a “Shahed” using a radio modem installed on the drone. The operator remains on Russian territory, while the drone flies toward its target in Ukraine.

This technology poses additional challenges for air defense. Therefore, Ukrainian experts had to find a way to counter the very communication channel through which the Russians transmit commands to the drones. To this end, they decided to create a protective “dome” of electronic warfare systems over the capital. Its purpose was to disrupt or interfere with the radio communications the enemy uses to control the “Shaheds.”

Hundreds of locations were involved in the operation

According to Serhiy “Flash,” the scale of the operation was significant. Over the course of several weeks, equipment had to be installed at hundreds of locations throughout Kyiv. Major Ukrainian manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment were involved in the operation. They worked around the clock to manufacture the necessary equipment and install it at designated sites.

Coordination also required the participation of many government agencies and military units. According to Serhiy “Flash,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, the Office of the President, and other units of the Armed Forces were involved in the operation. The operation was under the constant supervision of the President of Ukraine.

The challenge lay not only in the technical aspects. It was necessary to coordinate the efforts of various agencies, organize the production of equipment, and install it at numerous locations throughout the city in a short period of time.

The Russians had to look for other solutions

According to Serhiy “Flash,” the creation of a protective “dome” forced the Russian side to pause, upgrade their drones, and seek other ways to control them. This means that countering Russian drones is not limited to their physical destruction. Ukrainian specialists are also working to disrupt the communication link between the drones and their operators, making it more difficult to carry out combat missions.

At the same time, electronic warfare (EW) measures are not a universal defense against all types of drones. Their effectiveness depends on communication technology, equipment specifications, and the countermeasures employed by the enemy. At the end of the post, Serhiy “Flash” thanked everyone who participated in the operation for their work and service. “Thank you to all participants for your work and service,” he wrote. Serhiy “Flash,” an electronic warfare specialist, described one of the special operations to defend the capital.

On the morning of November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. In several districts, private homes, cars, and other structures were damaged, and fires broke out in the Bucha and Obukhiv districts.

Throughout the day on November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. The consequences of the strikes were recorded in six districts: energy facilities, private homes, a store, and vehicles were damaged. One woman sustained injuries and required medical attention.

Two people were injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack in the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential house and a farm building were damaged.

Throughout the day on October 29, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The effects of the enemy strikes were recorded in four districts of the region.





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