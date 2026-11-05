Heating in Kyiv: When Will Most Buildings Have Heat, and How Long Will It Take to Connect Them?

It will take approximately 10 days to fully connect Kyiv’s residential buildings to the heating system. Heat is being supplied simultaneously to all districts of the capital, without being divided into phases based on location.

According to the official, the estimated time for system deployment and heat delivery is ten days.

“The estimated time for system deployment and heat distribution is 10 days,” Panteleev replied when asked how long it would take to fully provide heating to Kyiv residents’ homes.

This timeframe began on November 2, when heat began to be supplied to homes in the capital.

In response to a follow-up question from RBC-Ukraine asking whether most homes in the capital would receive heat by November 12, Petro Panteleev answered in the affirmative.

“With the exception of those where emergencies may arise,” he noted.

The official also emphasized that the connection is taking place simultaneously in all districts of Kyiv.

“Currently, there is no differentiation between districts—heating is being turned on simultaneously in all districts of the capital,” Panteleev added.

In addition, he reported that up-to-date information on the percentage of buildings that already have heating was to be released as of 11:00 a.m.

This was announced at a briefing by Petro Panteleev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Currently, a project is underway in the capital to introduce over 1.5 GW of additional heat generation, in particular through the construction of backup boiler houses to strengthen the city’s heat supply during the heating season. This was stated by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

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All municipal medical facilities in Kyiv are equipped with autonomous heating, water supply, and power generation systems to ensure the uninterrupted operation of intensive care units and operating rooms in the event of damage to the main infrastructure. This was announced by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, during an inspection of one of the largest multidisciplinary medical facilities on the Left Bank.

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