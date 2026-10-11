Power Outage Schedules for Kyiv Oblast on October 11 Have Been Released

Emergency power outages were lifted in the Kyiv region on October 11. The region is returning to stabilization schedules, under which scheduled power restrictions are in place for some consumers.

Energy officials have released an updated power outage schedule for residents of the Kyiv region. Restrictions are in place for eight sub-zones, while four sub-zones are expected to have electricity throughout the day.

Power Outage Schedules for Kyiv Oblast on October 11, 2026

Group 1.1 — from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Group 1.2 — from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Groups 2.1 and 2.2 — no outages are scheduled; power will be available all day.

Phase 3.1 — from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Group 3.2 — power will be available all day.

Groups 4.1 and 4.2 — from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Group 5.1 — from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Group 5.2 — from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Group 6.1 — power will be available all day.

Group 6.2 — from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The longest power outages during the day are scheduled for consumers in sub-group 1.1—a total of six hours without electricity. For subgroups 4.1 and 4.2, the total duration of outages will be three and a half hours each, and for subgroups 5.1 and 6.2, four hours each.

At the same time, no outages are scheduled for sub-zones 2.1, 2.2, 3.2, and 6.1 on October 11.

DTEK emphasized that in the event of any changes, they will promptly inform consumers via their official Telegram channel.

In Kyiv, you can find out the times of possible power outages for a specific address using the DTEK “Kyiv Power Grids” chatbot, on the company’s official website, or in the “Kyiv Digital” app. Up-to-date information is also available on the Yasno website and in the Yasno Mobile app.

As a reminder, on October 11, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine due to a critical situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling.

Russian occupiers continue to strike at Ukrainian infrastructure. Due to damage to energy facilities, the country is implementing power outage schedules for residential and industrial consumers.

This was reported by DTEK.

Read us on