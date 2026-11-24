On the night of November 25 and into the morning, icy conditions are expected on roads in most regions of Ukraine.

The southern part of the country will be an exception. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a yellow danger alert.

Slippery roads may cause traffic disruptions. Drivers are urged to be cautious, maintain a safe following distance, and not exceed the speed limit.

In Kyiv, road services have also prepared for the inclement weather: to combat snow and icy conditions, “Kyivavtodor” has 581 units of primary and auxiliary specialized equipment.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable shift toward winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of a Scandinavian high-pressure system.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, stormy weather has persisted for the fourth day in a row: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s.

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