A petition calling for the renaming of Ukrainian Heroes Square in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District to Patriarch Filaret Square did not receive the required number of votes. The petition was published on the official website of the Kyiv City Council but did not reach the threshold required for consideration.

According to the petition platform on the Kyiv City Council website, the petition was submitted on September 22, and as of November 21, it had gathered only 239 votes out of the 6,000 required.

“Among other proposals, a rather shameful suggestion to rename Rylsky Lane to Patriarch Filaret Street has been put up for discussion on the ‘Kyiv Digital’ platform. Undoubtedly, renaming this lane is required under the legislation on ‘derussification.’ It is located within the territory of the former city of Yaroslav, and there are many historical figures (princes and others) worthy of being immortalized in the name of that lane. But is His Holiness, given his role in the formation of an independent Orthodox Church and, more broadly, an independent Ukrainian state, a figure of sufficient stature for that lane? Is that alley directly connected to the life and work of His Holiness? “No, and again, no,” the petition stated.

The author of the petition noted that since the building of the Patriarchate of the former Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) is located on Yevhen Chykalenko Street (formerly Pushkinska Street), No. 36, next to which is Ukrainian Heroes Square (formerly Leo Tolstoy Square), this square should be renamed Patriarch Filaret Square.

At the same time, for the alley near St. Sophia Square, the author proposed finding a name that would better reflect its location.

As previously reported, in October, Kyiv residents supported renaming Rylsky Lane to Patriarch Filaret Street (54% in favor).

Patriarch Filaret died on March 20, at the age of 98, from complications of chronic illnesses.

A petition to rename a street in Kyiv in honor of Andriy Parubiy did not receive the required number of votes.

A petition to rename the future Varshavska metro station was registered in Kyiv.

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