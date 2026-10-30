After a drone exploded in several districts of Kyiv, the water supply went out along with the power

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, causing power and water outages in many parts of the capital.

“A critical infrastructure facility has been

hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Telegram channels are reporting: “Water has gone out along with the power for many Kyiv residents! If you still have any water coming out of the tap, stock up.”

Preliminary reports suggest this occurred because some of Kyivvodokanal’s facilities lost power as a result of an evening attack on an energy facility in the capital.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the night of October 30, Russia launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Energy infrastructure, in particular, was targeted, and throughout the day, specialists worked to restore power. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has taken no steps to ease tensions in the energy sector and continues to attack Ukrainian cities and the power grid.

Read us on