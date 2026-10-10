Southern Borshchahivka in Kyiv was left without power after yet another Russian attack

An emergency power outage occurred in Pivdenna Borshchahivka, Kyiv, on October 10 as a result of an attack by Russian terrorist forces. Utility workers are working to restore power.

DTEK reported

the operational disruptions.

The company reported an emergency power outage in Pivdenna Borshchahivka. Specialists are already working to address the consequences of the attack and restore power to homes.

DTEK did not specify how many homes were left without power or exactly when they plan to complete the work. Power company workers continue to work on restoring power.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of October 10, reports emerged that trains had stopped running in the capital’s metro system. Telegram channels reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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