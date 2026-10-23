On October 23 in Kyiv, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., traffic on the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank will be temporarily restricted. This is due to repair work necessary to restore train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro.

During the restrictions, buses No. 22 and No. 91 will operate on alternate routes—via the Darnytsia Bridge.

This was reported by Kyivpastrans.

On October 22, at around 11:00 a.m., traffic across the South Bridge in both directions was halted in Kyiv.

Traffic across the South Bridge toward the right bank has resumed in Kyiv.

As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv was closed due to the threat of a Russian attack.

The South Bridge Under Attack: How One of Kyiv’s Key Transportation Arteries Came to Be.

As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv was reopened to traffic in both directions.

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