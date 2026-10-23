Weather in Kyiv on October 24: Rain and cloudy skies are expected

On Saturday, October 24, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with rain expected in some areas. Daytime temperatures will range from +11 to +15 °C.

In the morning, temperatures will be around +11…+12 °C.

Showers are possible in some areas. Closer to noon, the temperature will rise to +14 °C, and during the day, it will warm up to +15 °C. At the same time, there will still be a chance of precipitation.

In the afternoon, brief showers are possible, and the sky will remain mostly cloudy in the evening. In the evening, the air temperature will drop to approximately +11…+14 °C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to be around +10…+12 °C.

Kyiv residents should bring an umbrella, as the highest probability of precipitation is forecast for the morning and the afternoon. Due to the cool weather, it is also recommended to wear warmer clothing.

This information comes from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On October 23, an atmospheric front moving in from Western Europe will bring rain to most regions of Ukraine, while temperatures will remain high for late October.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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