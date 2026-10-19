Police are investigating a traffic accident in which a bus carrying passengers overturned in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv
The Kyiv Police have opened a criminal investigation into a traffic accident involving a passenger bus that overturned in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.
The accident occurred on Saturday, October 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Beresteyske Highway. Investigators from the Kyiv Police Department’s Traffic Accident Investigation Unit were working at the scene.
Preliminary findings by law enforcement indicate that the accident may have been caused by a dangerous maneuver by the driver of a Lexus traveling in the same direction as the passenger bus. As a result of the collision, the bus, carrying 15 passengers, overturned onto its side.
Six people, including a 6-year-old child, sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.
The driver of the Lexus left the scene of the accident but later returned. Investigators tested him for intoxication; he was sober.
This was reported by the Kyiv Police.
As a reminder, in the Kyiv region, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General was detained on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident. According to the investigation, on the evening of October 15, the driver of a Renault struck a 36-year-old pedestrian near the village of Stavyche and fled the scene of the accident.
At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.
On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in Kharkiv Oblast, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.