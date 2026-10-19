Police are investigating a traffic accident in which a bus carrying passengers overturned in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv

Six people, including a 6-year-old child, sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

The driver of the Lexus left the scene of the accident but later returned. Investigators tested him for intoxication; he was sober.

At the 194th kilometer of the

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in Kharkiv Oblast, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died

as a result of

a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The