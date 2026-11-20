On the night of November 19–20, residents of the capital were urged not to ignore the danger, to ensure their own safety, and to proceed to the nearest shelters.

As of 1:19 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat.

A red alert level was declared in the capital. Shortly thereafter, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv—the city came under several waves of ballistic missile attacks.

As of 7:10 a.m., the red alert level remained in effect in the capital.

Against this backdrop, it was reported that Russian ballistic missiles had damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating traffic between the city’s left and right banks.

As a reminder, the main building of Dragomanov University in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podilsky District.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Read us on