Kyiv City Council member Viktoria Ptashnik criticized the possible inclusion of Volodymyr Bondarenko on the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Legislative Ethics, and Corruption Prevention. On November 26, she stated that she considers such a decision cynical, given that Bondarenko was previously implicated in the scandal involving the leaked conversations of Denys Komarnytskyi. Ptashnyk also noted that the recordings contained discussions about the Kyiv City Council’s agenda.

The councilwoman wrote about this on her Facebook page. She reacted emotionally to the situation and stated that she does not understand how a person whose name appeared in the “Clean City” case files could end up on a commission tasked with addressing corruption prevention. “Can you imagine—Bondarenko, the former secretary of the Kyiv City Council, who coordinated agendas with Komarnytskyi, a figure in the ‘Clean City’ case, is now the secretary of the Commission on Corruption Prevention,” Ptaschnik wrote.

The councilwoman added that her speech at that day’s session was emotional, but, in her words, it was difficult to restrain her reaction to such a situation. “It feels like we’re living in some kind of parallel reality,” she noted.

What is known about Bondarenko and the Komarnytskyi case

Volodymyr Bondarenko previously served as secretary of the Kyiv City Council. In the spring of 2025, he resigned early amid the NABU investigation “Clean City,” which concerns alleged land deals in the capital. During the investigation, journalists and NABU released recordings of conversations involving Denys Komarnytskyi, one of the key figures in the case. In these recordings, they discussed, among other things, the work of the Kyiv City Council and the agenda for its meetings. Bondarenko was also mentioned in these conversations.

As reported by the “CHESNO” movement, on April 1, 2025, a relevant committee of the Kyiv City Council reviewed the released recordings and asked Bondarenko whether he had coordinated the agenda with Komarnytskyi. At that time, he acknowledged that they may have discussed the agenda but denied that he had coordinated it with Komarnytskyi. Komarnytskyi himself is one of the key figures in the “Clean City” case, which concerns alleged corruption involving land plots in Kyiv.

Klitschko Proposed Including Bondarenko on the Committee

On November 24, it became known that Mayor Vitali Klitschko had proposed including Volodymyr Bondarenko in the Kyiv City Council’s standing committee on rules of procedure, deputy ethics, and corruption prevention. According to the proposal, he was to replace Vyacheslav Nepop, who was the committee’s secretary at the time. This was reported by the publication “Telegraf,” citing a document that had come into the editorial office’s possession.

It is important to note that this specifically concerns a proposal to include Bondarenko on the committee, not a confirmed appointment of him as secretary. At the same time, this committee had previously reviewed recordings of conversations involving Bondarenko and Komarnytskyi.

Separately, Bondarenko is a suspect in another criminal case. In July 2025, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) notified him that he was suspected of official negligence and aiding and abetting evasion of military service. According to investigators, the case involves the illegal payment of a salary to a Kyiv City Council employee who had been mobilized into the military. Bondarenko himself called the case political pressure and stated that he had acted within the scope of his official duties. Victoria Ptashnyk’s public criticism concerns Bondarenko’s possible return to work on the commission responsible for issues of legislative ethics and corruption prevention. Councilwoman Victoria Ptashnyk wrote about this on her Facebook page.

Former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi and eight other defendants will appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court in a case involving land fraud in the capital. The next preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 20, 2026.

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