Russia damaged a residential building and cars in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv

As a result of a Russian strike on November 11 in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a residential building and several cars were damaged. The report did not provide any further details about the consequences of the attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, a residential building and cars were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Information regarding casualties is being verified,” the report states.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that a fire broke out in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district after a UAV crashed. A passenger car was damaged by the blast wave.

We should add that Russia damaged a private home in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv for the third time in 24 hours.

As a reminder, the Kyiv region will strengthen blackout measures to protect against air attacks.

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