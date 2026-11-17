In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the Pivdennyi Bridge was damaged. Traffic across it has been blocked.

In the Desnianskyi district, the Northern Bridge was damaged. Traffic is blocked in both directions. In addition, falling debris caused a fire in the courtyard of a 16-story residential building.

In the Dniprovskyi district, according to preliminary reports, debris caused a fire in warehouse facilities.

In the Obolonskyi district, two fires were reported, which are believed to have been caused by falling debris. Specifically, a fire broke out on the premises of some warehouses.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a 34-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack. He was hospitalized.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and any other possible casualties is currently being verified. All necessary city services are working at the sites of the strikes.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram.

Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 864 strikes. As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, four people were killed and eight others were wounded.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

On the night of November 16–17, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attack on the North and South Bridges.

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