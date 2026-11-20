Three people were killed and two others were injured as a result of the attack on the capital on November 20. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

“Unfortunately, three people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. We extend our condolences to their families and loved ones.

Two people were also injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Earlier, Russian artillery damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating traffic between the city’s two banks.

As a reminder, the main building of Dragomanov University in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

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