On November 26, the Kyiv City Council awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Kyiv” to seven Kyiv residents who have made significant contributions to the defense of Ukraine, the development of the capital, civic engagement, and philanthropy.

Three of them received this title posthumously—the fallen defenders Roman Ratushny, Serhiy Ilnytskyi, and Serhiy Ikonnikov.

Roman Ratushny was a civic activist, a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, the head of the organization “Let’s Protect Protasiv Yar,” and a scout with the 93rd Brigade “Kholodny Yar.” Before the full-scale war, he became one of the symbols of the struggle to preserve Kyiv’s green spaces. After the invasion began, he voluntarily joined the defense of the capital and took part in battles in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He was killed on June 9, 2022, near Izyum.

Serhiy Ilnytskyi is a retired colonel, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a member of the Kyiv City Council, and a combat veteran since 2014. He defended Donetsk Airport, served as captain of the Ukrainian team at the 2018 Invictus Games—where he won a gold medal—and was involved in supporting and rehabilitating veterans. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he returned to the front lines. He was killed on August 22, 2023, near Kurdyumivka in the Donetsk region.

Serhiy Ikonnikov was a soldier in the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks, a civic activist, and a recipient of the Order “For Courage.” At the start of the full-scale war, he participated in the defense of Kyiv and Irpin; later, he served on the Vuhledar front. He was killed on October 13, 2023, while carrying out a combat mission near Vuhledar.

Among those honored was also the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. In the early hours of the full-scale invasion, he helped organize volunteer units in Kyiv. His efforts were recognized for his contribution to the defense of the capital, holding defensive lines, and ensuring the safety of the city’s residents. Previously, he founded the “Azov” volunteer battalion, which participated in the liberation of Mariupol and other operations in eastern Ukraine.

The title was also awarded to Petro Kuzyk, a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard and commander of the “Svoboda” battalion. He volunteered to defend Ukraine in 2014 and took part in combat operations in the Donbas, where he was wounded. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he joined the defense of Kyiv, and his unit later fought in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, particularly near Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Bakhmut.

Another honorary citizen is Vitaliy Dzhurinsky, founder of the VIDI group of companies, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He was recognized for his contributions to the development of the capital, business, job creation, and philanthropy. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, VIDI and the Dzhurinsky family’s charitable foundation have allocated 131.8 million hryvnias to aid efforts, donated 467 vehicles to the military, raised over 15 million hryvnias for the Marine Corps, and provided Kyiv with two specialized vehicles for training drivers with disabilities.

The seventh recipient was Colonel Viktor Torotyuk, commander of the “Artan” special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. He voluntarily joined the defense of Ukraine in 2016, and at the start of the full-scale invasion, he formed and led the “Artan” unit. He participated in the defense of Kyiv and the Kyiv region, combat operations near Hostomel, Vasylkiv, and Irpin, as well as operations in the Black Sea, on Zmiinyi Island, and in occupied Crimea. In addition to his military service, he is involved in developing spaces for veterans and rehabilitation programs.

Source: Kyiv City Council.

Today, December 4, the Kyiv City Council posthumously awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Kyiv” to Viktor Ognev’yuk, rector of the Boris Grinchenko University of Kyiv. He held this position from 2007 to 2022.

The Kyiv City Council stripped Soviet dictator Leonid Brezhnev of his title as an honorary citizen of the capital.

On November 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded singer and volunteer Daria Astafieva the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class.

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