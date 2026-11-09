In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, a conflict has escalated over the actions of Maksym Bakhmatov, the head of the district state administration. Representatives of the Public Council and the Union of Veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian War accuse the head of the district state administration of exerting pressure, treating people with contempt, conducting personnel purges, and obstructing civic activities.

This is reported in a story by “Spetskor,” in which community representatives and veterans spoke about their conflicts with the district administration.

Oksana Plotnikova, deputy chair of the Desnianskyi District Public Council, offered a critical assessment of Maksym Bakhmatov’s leadership. According to her, instead of solving the district’s problems, the head focuses on self-promotion and conflicts with people who hold different views.

Among her complaints against the head of the District State Administration, she cited his public self-description as the “district’s decision-maker,” as well as his dismissive attitude toward subordinates and the mass dismissal of employees who, she said, had become inconvenient for the leadership.

Separately, Plotnikova spoke about the dissolution of the Desnianskyi District Public Council. She considers this decision to have been made unilaterally and links it to Bakhmatov’s personal conflict with certain council members.

According to her, the pretext for this was a public accusation against one of the public council members of collaborating with the aggressor country and other unlawful actions. Following this, council representatives submitted a request to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to verify whether any relevant evidence or official documents existed.

However, as Plotnikova claims, they received no confirmation of the allegations made. She is convinced that dissolving the public council on the basis of unconfirmed suspicions is an act of arbitrariness.

An equally acute conflict arose between the administration and local veterans.

Oleg Nyshpor, chairman of the Union of Veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian War, spoke about the dismissal of combat veteran Andriy Bespalchik. According to him, the reason was that during the nationwide moment of silence, the veteran was standing not next to the administration building but about 20 meters away from it—near an alley lined with flags honoring fallen comrades.

According to Nishpor, the man was dismissed the following morning. The conversation leading up to this decision was recorded. Andriy Bespalchik is currently challenging his dismissal in court, and the veterans are awaiting the ruling.

Nyshpor also reported attempts by the administration to evict the Veterans’ Association from the premises, which, he says, the organization rents legally.

He claims that on two separate nights, unknown individuals attempted to break into their office, remove property, and seal off the premises. According to the veteran, representatives of the association learned of these possible actions in advance and organized a watch.

During one such incident, they allegedly caught individuals wearing balaclavas who are believed to be linked to an employee of the district administration. Three police investigative teams were called to the scene. The veterans claim they recorded the events on video.

Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk also appealed to the President of Ukraine.

He publicly called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to immediately dismiss Maksym Bakhmatov from his position as head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration. The lawyer justified his position by noting that the district head’s statements are being quoted by Russian media, which, in his opinion, damages the reputation of the Ukrainian government and poses risks to Kyiv residents.

Bakhmatov’s public statements about blackouts drew particular criticism. The authors of the report note that his controversial cardboard posters and statements are being actively disseminated by Russian media outlets.

Thus, the conflict surrounding the leadership of the Desnianskyi District has spanned several areas: public relations, personnel policy, attitudes toward veterans, and the use of public communication.

Journalists from “Special Correspondents” stated that they will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

As a reminder, “Spetskor” journalists spent weeks trying to catch Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, at his workplace to ask him in person about current issues. Eventually, they managed to meet the official in the parking lot near the District State Administration. However, instead of a constructive dialogue, the conversation was marked by shouting, emotional outbursts, and profanity on the part of the district head.



On October 21, attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk called on Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, to resign following his public insults directed at veteran Oleg Symoroz.

Read us on