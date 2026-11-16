Russian occupation forces have carried out a series of targeted strikes against Ukrainian food and oil and fat processing facilities. In particular, on November 16, the invaders once again attacked the “Oleina” sunflower oil plant in Dnipro, marking at least the third strike on this facility since the beginning of 2026.

In addition, due to systematic shelling of processing facilities, Ukraine’s largest oil producer—the Kernel agricultural holding—announced a complete shutdown of all its oil extraction plants. Amid reports of infrastructure damage, journalists checked the current price of sunflower oil at popular retail chains in the capital:

“Ekomarket”

The cheapest option in the chain is its own-brand product: a 850-ml bottle of refined oil costs 78.90 UAH, while an unrefined oil of the same volume costs 84.60 UAH. “Stozhar” refined oil (850 ml) is sold at a promotional price of 94.80 UAH, while “Korolivskyi Smak” brand products in 810-ml bottles cost 104.70 UAH for refined oil and 112.90 UAH for unrefined oil. Among the more expensive items are “Shchedry Dar” oil in an 850-ml bottle (108.80 UAH for refined and 126.60 UAH for unrefined) and “Chumak” refined oil in an 810-ml bottle for 118.70 UAH.

ATB

The most budget-friendly option in the chain turned out to be the store’s own brand, “Rozumnyi Vybir”—an 850-ml bottle of refined oil costs 77.12 UAH. Another private label, “Svoia Linia,” is available in 900-ml bottles: refined oil costs 87.84 UAH, and unrefined oil costs 97.84 UAH. Among well-known brands in the standard 850-ml size, unrefined “Shchedry Dar” costs 98.97 UAH, refined “Oleina” costs 99.85 UAH, and refined “Stozhar” costs 99.99 UAH. Refined “Chumak” oil in a 900-ml bottle is more expensive—it costs 107.98 UAH.

“Silpo”

The lowest price in the chain is for products under its own “Povna Chasha” brand—850 ml of refined oil costs 75.99 UAH, while another private label, “Premiya,” in the same size costs 91.49 UAH. Among popular brands, “Mayola” refined oil in an 850-ml bottle sells for 79.99 UAH, “Shchedry Dar” costs 98.99 UAH, and “Stozhar” costs 99.99 UAH. Also available is the vitamin-enriched “Shchedry Dar” oil in a smaller bottle (750 ml) for 88.79 UAH, and “Chumak” homemade oil in a 900-ml bottle is offered at a promotional price of 97 UAH.

“Fora”

The cheapest products in the chain’s supermarkets are those under its own “Zirkovyi Vybir” brand in 850-ml bottles: refined oil costs 77.20 UAH, and first-grade unrefined oil costs 80.90 UAH. “Shchedryi Dar” refined oil in 850-ml bottles can be purchased here for 92.90 UAH, while “Oleina” and “Mayola” refined oils of the same volume are sold for 99.90 UAH each. The highest price among the items listed was recorded for “Chumak” homemade oil in a smaller package (800 ml)—it costs 107.90 UAH.

Overall, the survey showed that the price of basic refined oil from private labels in Kyiv supermarkets ranges from 76 to 79 UAH per 850 ml, while prices for well-known brands generally range from 93 to 118 UAH, depending on the chain, bottle size, and product type.

Source: the online publication “Glavkom.”

On November 16, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Dnipro. According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been recorded so far.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a terminal operated by Kernel, which handles the transshipment of sunflower oil, was damaged. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

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