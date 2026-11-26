The “Prospekt” shopping and entertainment complex, which came under fire early Thursday morning, did not sustain significant damage and is operating as usual. This was reported by the press office of Arricano to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

“As a result of yesterday’s attack on Kyiv, the ‘Prospekt’ shopping and entertainment complex did not sustain significant damage. Fortunately, there were no serious consequences. Today, the shopping and entertainment center is operating as usual,” the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the number of casualties from Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv has risen to seven. Russia targeted the Desnianskyi district of the capital. At one of the addresses, the strikes caused fires and damage to non-residential buildings; at another, non-residential structures also caught fire. All fires have been extinguished.

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus), through its Ukrainian subsidiaries, owns four shopping centers in Ukraine: the “Prospekt” and “RayON” shopping centers in Kyiv, the City Mall shopping center in Zaporizhzhia, and the “Soniachna Galereya” shopping center in Kryvyi Rih. The company also owns a 49.9% stake in the Sky Mall shopping and entertainment center (Kyiv) and land plots for the future construction of three projects currently in the design phase. In addition, the company is constructing the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine”

Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The strikes targeted Horodnya, Semenivka, Koryukivka, settlements in the Olyshivska community, and Novhorod-Siverskyi.

On the morning of November 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged as a result of the shelling. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply issues. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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