Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk announced a court victory for journalist Svitlana Kryukova in her case against lawyer Yevgen Pronin. The court granted her claim to protect her honor, dignity, and professional reputation regarding a post on Telegram which, according to the plaintiff, contained information presented in a derogatory manner.

According to a published excerpt from the court ruling, the case concerns a post dated June 1, 2024, on the “PRONIN” Telegram channel. In it, Yevgeny Pronin wrote the following about Svitlana Kryukova: “And this Russian woman in Kyiv.”

The court found that the published information was expressed in a derogatory manner and undermined Svitlana Kryukova’s honor, dignity, and professional reputation.

The court also ordered Yevgeny Pronin to pay the journalist one hryvnia in compensation for emotional distress. In addition, the defendant must pay 2,422 hryvnias and 40 kopecks in court fees.

In his post, Oleksiy Shevchuk commented ironically on the court’s decision and did not fail to note the amount of compensation.

“Guys, don’t go to court anymore. Zhenya worked so hard—he crawled out from under a famous singer’s bed, showed up in court, and lost spectacularly to the brilliant and intelligent journalist Svetlana Kryukova for public insults in his Telegram post,” the lawyer wrote.

He also joked that Pronin would have to borrow money from singers Ramina or Skylerr to pay the awarded amount.

“Now he owes Svetlana 1 hryvnia for defamation—maybe he’ll borrow from Ramina or Skylerr at interest to pay it off?” Shevchuk wrote.

Separately, the lawyer mentioned his own claims against Pronin, stating that Pronin owes him for legal assistance in a case that, according to Shevchuk, arose from contact with Lachenkov.

“Congratulations to our team on yet another victory over legal red tape. How’s it going, guys?” the lawyer concluded.

According to the published document, the full text of the court decision was drafted on November 23, 2026. The parties to the case have the right to appeal it to the Kyiv Court of Appeals within 30 days. Therefore, it does not follow from the published excerpt that the decision has already taken legal effect.

Source: Oleksiy Shevchuk’s Facebook post.

As a reminder, attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk won a court case against the “Our Money. Lviv” project.

Lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to evaluate the performance of Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, and to consider the possibility of his dismissal.

Read us on