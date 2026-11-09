Traffic gridlock in Kyiv on November 9: Traffic jams formed on the bridges, and taxi fares went up

On the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometers-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and at the crossings over the Dnipro River, with delays on some stretches reaching nearly an hour.

Due to traffic restrictions on the bridges and increased demand, taxi fares have also risen.

What is the situation on Kyiv’s bridges?

The worst congestion is occurring on the approaches to the bridges connecting the left and right banks of the capital.

The Northern Bridge is effectively on the verge of a traffic standstill. Due to the aftermath of the Russian attack, traffic across it is restricted: only one lane is open to traffic. Only public transportation is allowed to cross from the left bank to the right bank, while public transportation and passenger cars can travel in the opposite direction.

Not only private cars but also ambulances and police vehicles have been caught in traffic jams. Due to the difficult situation, some Kyiv residents have been forced to cross the bridge on foot.

The restrictions on the Northern Bridge have placed additional strain on other crossings. In particular, significant traffic jams have formed on the approaches to the Paton Bridge and in the direction of the Podil Bridge.

On the left bank, there are also reports of long lines at public transportation stops.

Where Are the Worst Traffic Jams in Kyiv?

According to traffic monitoring services, the longest delays on the morning of November 9 were recorded on the following streets and avenues:

Voskresensky Avenue — delays of 53–55 minutes;

Kharkiv Highway — about 30 minutes;

Dniprovska Embankment — 28–29 minutes;

Roman Shukhevych Avenue — up to 25 minutes;

Stetsenko Street — approximately 20 minutes;

Brest Avenue — up to 21 minutes;

Naberezhno-Rybalska and Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Streets —6 to 16 minutes.

Traffic congestion is also reported on Petra Radzinya Street, Zhylianska Street, Avtozavodska Street, Ivan Vyhovsky Street, Velyka Vasylkivska Street, and Vasyl Stus Street.

Traffic jams have also formed on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, as well as on the approaches to Darnytska and Bessarabska Squares.

How much does a taxi cost in Kyiv?

Due to increased demand for transportation and traffic congestion between the banks of the Dnipro River, taxi fares have risen.

For example, a ride from Osokorky to Maidan Nezalezhnosti on popular ride-hailing services costs:

Bolt:

Economy class — starting at 499 UAH;

Comfort — 599 UAH;

Priority — 689 UAH;

Business — 759 UAH.

Uklon:

Standard fare — starting at 549 UAH;

Comfort and “Ladies” — 601 UAH;

Business — 712 UAH;

Prime — 948 UAH.

Recommendations for Drivers

Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and expect significant delays on major highways and bridges. Whenever possible, they should opt for the subway.

Motorists are also urged not to block lanes designated for emergency and rescue services, including ambulances and police.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing alternative traffic routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River. The new rules are intended to relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the North Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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