On November 18, heat supply was partially suspended in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv due to damage to the heating network on Velyka Vasylkivska Street.

Specialists from the company “Kyivteploenergo” are working to repair the damage. While repairs are underway, residents of Antonovycha, Baseina, Architect Gorodetsky, Velyka Vasylkivska, Hetman Pavlo Skoropadsky, Yevhen Chykalenko, Lutheran Street, Malaya Zhytomyrska Street, Mechnikov Street, Mykhailivska Street, Prorizna Street, Saksagansky Street, Khreshchatyk Street, and Shota Rustaveli Street.

Repair crews are working around the clock. According to preliminary estimates, the damaged section of the pipeline will be replaced overnight, and heat circulation is expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m. on November 19.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

Starting Wednesday, November 18, some buildings in Kyiv’s Livoberezhny district will be temporarily without heat. The heat will be shut off due to installation work on the main heating pipeline, which is being carried out as part of the construction of backup heating systems. The Kyiv City State Administration promises to complete the work as quickly as possible to restore heat supply.

In the town of Ukrainka in the Kyiv region, located about 50 kilometers from the capital, the heating season has not yet begun. In local residents’ apartments, temperatures are dropping to +11 degrees, and mold is appearing on windows and walls due to the cold and high humidity.

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