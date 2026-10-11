Water service was temporarily disrupted in four districts of Kyiv due to power outages

On October 11, water service was temporarily suspended in parts of the Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv. According to Kyivvodokanal, the disruption was caused by interruptions in the power supply.

Kyivvodokanal specialists are monitoring the situation and taking the necessary measures to restore water service as quickly as possible.

We will provide further updates as needed.

We remind you that Kyiv has a network of public drinking fountains where residents can obtain drinking water. You can find the locations of the nearest drinking fountains on the website of the municipal enterprise “Kyivvodfond.”

Source: Kyivvodokanal

Earlier, following the Russian Federation’s attack on October 11, power outages occurred in four districts of Kyiv.

Power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 had previously been published.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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