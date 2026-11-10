A gas cylinder exploded in an apartment in Kyiv's Darnytskyi District; a woman was injured

On the morning of Tuesday, November 10, a portable gas cylinder exploded in a residential apartment in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. A woman was injured in the incident.

A child was also in the apartment at the time of the explosion. The injured woman was handed over to medical personnel to receive the necessary care.

A report of the emergency on Larisa Rudenko Street was received by emergency services at 9:08 a.m. Rescuers who arrived at the scene forced open the apartment door using rescue tools. Inside the apartment were a child and the injured woman, who was immediately handed over to medical personnel for treatment.

Law enforcement agencies will investigate the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

The State Emergency Service once again urges Kyiv residents not to use portable gas cylinders and burners in apartment buildings and to strictly follow fire safety rules when using alternative power or heating sources.

This was reported with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

In Vyshhorod, a gas cylinder exploded on the 15th floor of a high-rise building.

In the Kyiv region, a gas cylinder caused an explosion in a high-rise building.

In Horodyshche, Cherkasy Oblast, a gas cylinder exploded on the evening of December 31, causing a large-scale fire. The family’s home was virtually destroyed, and two women suffered burns.

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