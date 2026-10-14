Electric transit service was temporarily suspended in two districts of Kyiv following the attack

As a result of the Russian nighttime attack on October 14 in Kyiv, electric transit service was temporarily suspended in two districts of the capital. No details have been provided regarding when service will resume.

This was reported by Kyivpastrans.

“Due to the nighttime attack on Kyiv, public transit service has been temporarily suspended in the Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts,” the statement reads.

Bus service has been organized on routes No. 8-T and No. 38-TR.

It later became known that tram service on lines 1, 3, 15, and 18 along Starovokzalna Street has been delayed. Bus service has been organized on route No. 3T.

Trolleybus and bus routes have been adjusted

Routes for trolleybuses Nos. 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9k, 12, 17, 37, 40, 42, 43, 50, 50k and buses Nos. 33, 81.

Trolleybus routes have been adjusted as follows:

Nos. 4, 5, 7, 8, 17 to the Poviroflotsky Overpass;

Nos. 37, 50, 50k – Miloslavska St. – “Kurenivka” bus stop;

Nos. 1, 12, 42, 43 to Demiivska Square;

Nos. 9k, 40 along Kadetsky Hai Street to the Poviroflotsky Overpass.

Bus service is organized as follows:

No. 33 runs without stopping on Lisovy Avenue;

No. 81 without stopping on Kosmonavta Popovycha Street.

Source: Kyivpastrans

As a reminder, Russia has damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration allegedly warned Ukrainian military leadership that the exchange of intelligence and the supply of weapons could be suspended if Ukraine continued to attack Russian oil refineries. However, Ukraine ceased such strikes after the so-called ceasefire announced by Trump.

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