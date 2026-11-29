Work is continuing in Kyiv to address the aftermath of the Russian shelling that took place the day before. Kateryna Pop, a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported this on television.

The number of casualties has risen to five. Among them are two boys, aged five and seven, who were hospitalized in Kyiv. Yesterday’s strike on an administrative building in the Solomyanskyi district claimed the life of one woman.

Damage from the shelling was reported in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The damage is more severe in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The blast wave damaged several residential buildings. Cars caught fire in the surrounding area.

Debris falling in an open area damaged a kindergarten and caused a fire in the surrounding area. All children from this facility will be transferred to the nearest educational institutions while the damage is being repaired.

Water and heat supply in the city are operating normally. However, localized outages are possible in neighborhoods or residential areas. Rolling blackouts and individual schedules are in effect in the capital.

A spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration urged residents to check “Kyiv Digital” for the locations of emergency supply points and autonomous water stations. This is necessary to prepare for possible emergency power outages.

Pop also provided an update on the condition of the capital’s bridges following previous attacks. Traffic on the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge has been fully restored. On the Darnytskyi Bridge, the railway section is damaged, while the road section is operating as usual.

Only public and special-purpose vehicles are permitted on the Northern Bridge. Travel from the left bank to the right bank via the Southern Bridge is allowed with weight restrictions on vehicles, while only public transportation operates in the opposite direction.

Source: Ukrinform.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of November 29, 2026, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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