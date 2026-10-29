Emergency power outages have been implemented in two districts of Kyiv

On the morning of October 29, emergency power outages were implemented in parts of Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. The outages affect specific areas within these districts.

“At the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts,” the statement reads.

As a reminder, power schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

The restrictions are being imposed due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

In addition, Ukrainians have been urged to conserve electricity when it is available according to the schedule.

This was reported with reference to DTEK.

DTEK explained why power outage schedules are not in effect everywhere in Kyiv.

With an average winter temperature of -10°C in Kyiv, power outages can last from 8 to 20 hours a day.

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