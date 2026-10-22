In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, scheduled power outages have been suspended due to an attack on power facilities

In part of Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, power outage schedules are temporarily suspended due to an attack on energy facilities. Emergency situations have been reported there, and utility workers are already working to restore power.

DTEK noted that specialists are working to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

In other districts of the capital, power outage schedules remain in effect.

This was reported by DTEK.

Earlier, DTEK explained why power outage schedules are not in effect everywhere in Kyiv.

Klitschko answered a question about power outages in the building where he owns an apartment.

With an average winter temperature of -10°C in Kyiv, power outages can last from 8 to 20 hours a day.

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