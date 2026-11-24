Explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday afternoon, November 24, while Russian drones were being tracked in the Kyiv region. An enemy UAV crashed in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, causing a fire in a warehouse.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Information regarding the extent of the fire and possible casualties is being verified.

Source: “Suspilne.”

On November 24, damage to energy facilities in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts was reported as a result of enemy strikes.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of Rivne Oblast. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

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