Bus and trolleybus routes will change in Kyiv on October 10 and 11: new route maps

In Kyiv, over the weekend of October 10 and 11, a number of buses and one trolleybus will temporarily operate on modified routes.

These restrictions are due to seasonal fairs taking place in various parts of the capital.

On Saturday and Sunday, seasonal fairs are scheduled to take place on the following streets and boulevards in Kyiv:

Holosiivska Street;

Mykola Zakrevsky Street;

Amvrosii Buchma Boulevard;

Akademika Shalimova Street;

Tatarska Street;

Ihor Yukhnovsky Street.

As a result, on October 10, buses No. 2, No. 39, No. 49, No. 87, No. 95, and No. 101, as well as trolleybus No. 34, will follow alternate routes; and on October 11—buses No. 31, No. 110, and No. 112.

The changes will be in effect from the start of service until the end of the fairs.

According to “Kyivpastrans,” public transportation will operate according to the following schedules:

Bus No. 2 — from Vakhtang Kikabidze Street to Vitaliy Skakun Street along its regular route, then along Vaclav Havel Boulevard, Garmatna Street, and Brest Avenue to Sholudenko Street. In the opposite direction, the bus will operate as usual.

Bus No. 39 — Holosiivskyi Avenue, Nauky Avenue, and Lysogirska Street to the interchange at the intersection of Raketna and Panoramna Streets, then along Lysogirska Street and Lysogirskyi Lane. In the opposite direction, the route remains unchanged.



Bus No. 49 — from the “Bereznyaky” city commuter train station to Amvrosii Buchma Boulevard along its usual route, then along Pavlo Tychyna Avenue and the Dnipro Embankment, after which the bus will return to its regular route.

Bus No. 87—toward Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Street from the “Osokorky” metro station to Amvrosiy Buchma Boulevard along its regular route, then along Pavlo Tychyna Avenue and Bereznyakivska Street, after which service will resume as usual.

Bus No. 95 — toward the Rusanivski Gardens from the “Bereznyaky” city commuter train station to Yuri Shumsky Street along its regular route, then along Pavlo Tychyna Avenue and Dniprovska Embankment, after which the bus will resume its regular route.

Bus No. 101 — from the “Pochayna” metro station to Chervona Kalyna Avenue along its regular route, then along Ronald Reagan Street and Mykola Zakrevsky Street, after which the bus will return to its regular route.

Trolleybus No. 34 — will run from Pivnichna Street to Stepan Bandera Avenue.

On Sunday, temporary changes will affect three bus routes.

Bus No. 31 will run from the “Polytechnic Institute” metro station along Beresteisky Avenue, Bogdan Havrylyshyn Street, Mitrofan Dovnar-Zapolsky Street, Degtyarivska, Biloruska, Derevlyanska, Yuri Illenko, Akademika Romodanova, Zagorivska, and Kniaz Volodymyr Monomakh Streets to Tatarska Street.

Bus No. 110 — from the “Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv” metro station to Raiduzhna Street along its regular route, then along Ivan Mykytenko Street, Sirozhupannykiv Street, and Ihor Yukhnovskyi Street, after which the bus will continue on its regular route.

Bus No. 112 — from the “Lukyanivska” metro station to Raiduzhna Street along its regular route, then along Ivan Mykytenko Street, Sirozhupaniv Street, and Ihor Yukhnovsky Street, after which the bus will continue on its regular route.

For buses No. 110 and No. 112 traveling in the opposite direction, the route will remain unchanged.

“We ask passengers to take these changes into account when planning their routes,” the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise reported.

This was reported by the press service of the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans.”

In addition, from October 10 to November 5, traffic on Sobornosti Avenue in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district will be partially restricted. This is due to road resurfacing work. This was reported by the municipal corporation “Kyivavtodor.”

On Friday, October 9, public transportation in Kyiv experienced disruptions due to a power outage. Service for some routes was temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to consider leaving the city temporarily.

Earlier, Kyivvodokanal resumed accepting wastewater after a power outage.

On October 8, the Kyiv Metro came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

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