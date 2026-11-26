In Kyiv, 1,048 employees of the Emergency Medical Care Center received their first bonus payments for working during air raid alerts, shelling, and at sites of enemy strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced at the start of a plenary session of the Kyiv City Council.

The Kyiv City Council recently approved a resolution to introduce these additional payments for emergency medical service workers, making Kyiv the first city in Ukraine to implement such payments.

In addition to the financial bonuses, the city has allocated funds and has already begun the process of purchasing winter clothing for the capital’s emergency medical personnel. According to Vitali Klitschko, medical personnel respond to sites of enemy attacks, rescue the injured, and often come under repeated fire themselves, serving as one of the capital’s key emergency services.

Source: Statement by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko at a plenary session of the Kyiv City Council.

It was previously reported that Kyiv plans to introduce additional payments for emergency medical workers who respond to sites hit during Russian attacks. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased salaries for family doctors by raising the rate for providing medical care per patient. The rate has been increased by 51 UAH.

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